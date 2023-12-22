High school basketball action in Lauderdale County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22

4:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brooks High School