Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
