Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 134-127 win over the Rockets (his last action) Bey produced nine points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Bey's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 14.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 7.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 20.4 22.3 PR -- 19.1 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Heat

Bey is responsible for taking 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bey's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 111.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 26.7 per contest, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 19th in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per contest.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 24 8 8 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.