2024 NCAA Bracketology: Alabama A&M Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Alabama A&M and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Alabama A&M ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|203
Alabama A&M's best wins
When Alabama A&M beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 254 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 62-56, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Tennessee Tech was Alisha Wilson, who delivered 13 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 80-43 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 18
- 70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 29
- 62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on December 10
Alabama A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- Alabama A&M faces the 293rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.
- Alabama A&M has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Alabama A&M's next game
- Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
