The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also lost three games straight.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

In games Alabama shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Crimson Tide are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank third.

The Crimson Tide score 90.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 77.0 the Colonels allow.

Alabama has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 on the road.

Alabama drained 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

