Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 23
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7), who have lost three straight as well. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites (-24.5) in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 166.5.
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Alabama
|-24.5
|166.5
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- In five of 10 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have combined to total more than 166.5 points.
- Alabama's games this year have an average point total of 168.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide are 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-7-0 mark of Eastern Kentucky.
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 166.5
|% of Games Over 166.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|5
|50%
|90.5
|176.8
|78.5
|155.5
|159.7
|Eastern Kentucky
|2
|25%
|86.3
|176.8
|77
|155.5
|152
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- The Crimson Tide record 13.5 more points per game (90.5) than the Colonels allow (77).
- When Alabama totals more than 77 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|5-5-0
|1-1
|7-3-0
|Eastern Kentucky
|1-7-0
|0-0
|3-5-0
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Alabama
|Eastern Kentucky
|15-0
|Home Record
|14-2
|9-3
|Away Record
|5-10
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
