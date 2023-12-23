The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) on December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Atlanta has compiled an 11-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Hawks score an average of 122.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 12-12 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score more points per game at home (125.5) than on the road (121.1), but also allow more at home (126.2) than away (120.7).

Atlanta is conceding more points at home (126.2 per game) than away (120.7).

This season the Hawks are picking up fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (25.9).

