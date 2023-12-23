What are Jacksonville State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Jacksonville State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 224

Jacksonville State's best wins

Jacksonville State, in its best win of the season, defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 84-72 on December 17. Against Coastal Carolina, Madison McCoy led the team by dropping 13 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 287/RPI) on November 30

55-41 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353/RPI) on December 29

Jacksonville State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, Jacksonville State has four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Jacksonville State is playing the 260th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

In terms of the Gamecocks' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Of Jax State's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Jacksonville State's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Florida International Panthers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

