Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Kiefer Sherwood a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- Sherwood's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 97 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
