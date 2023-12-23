What are North Alabama's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on North Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Alabama ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 268

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, North Alabama took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at home on November 18. The final score was 61-59. KJ Johnson, as the leading scorer in the victory over Jacksonville State, tallied 23 points, while Damien Forrest was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 283/RPI) on November 30

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on November 9

76-64 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on December 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), North Alabama is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Lions have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Alabama has drawn the 305th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of North Alabama's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Alabama's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.