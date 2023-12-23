The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) host the Nashville Predators (19-14) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Stars knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Predators (+115) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won seven, or 43.8%, of those games.

Nashville has a record of 5-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 109 (6th) Goals 104 (13th) 97 (12th) Goals Allowed 101 (15th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 24 (11th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Nashville went 4-6-0 against the spread and 8-2-0 straight up.

Nashville has hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5.

The Predators' 104 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Predators have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 101 total, which ranks 15th among league teams.

They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

