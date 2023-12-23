Will South Alabama be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes South Alabama's complete tournament resume.

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 299

South Alabama's best wins

When South Alabama took down the SE Louisiana Lions, who are ranked No. 219 in the RPI, on December 15 by a score of 67-60, it was its signature win of the year so far. With 16 points, Michiyah Simmons was the top scorer versus SE Louisiana. Second on the team was Kelsey Thompson, with 13 points.

Next best wins

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 220/RPI) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 271/RPI) on December 8

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 25

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on November 9

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jaguars are 4-3 -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

South Alabama has the 276th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jaguars have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

South Alabama has 18 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

