The 68 Ventures Bowl will feature the South Alabama Jaguars squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

South Alabama is putting up 424.9 yards per game on offense this year (38th in the FBS), and is surrendering 326.4 yards per game (27th) on defense. Eastern Michigan has been sputtering on offense, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 20.3 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 24 points per contest (53rd-ranked).

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

South Alabama Eastern Michigan 424.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (131st) 326.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (64th) 160 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115 (111th) 264.9 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (124th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (43rd) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (51st)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 2,660 yards (221.7 ypg) on 221-of-326 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 1,007 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 16 times.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 77 times for 380 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's team-high 1,316 yards as a receiver have come on 91 receptions (out of 122 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 756 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaMarcus Thomas' 24 receptions are good enough for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 1,775 yards on 171-of-298 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 134 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 101 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Samson Evans has run for 635 yards on 142 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has rushed for 574 yards on 125 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 221 yards and two scores.

Tanner Knue's 479 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions on 85 targets with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has caught 35 passes and compiled 398 receiving yards (33.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Hamze Elzayat's 25 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 370 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

