Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Young tallied 30 points, 13 assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-113 loss against the Heat.

Below we will break down Young's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 28.3 32.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.2 Assists 10.5 11.2 12.4 PRA -- 42.5 48.1 PR -- 31.3 35.7 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 20.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's attempted 9.2 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Giving up 112.1 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 45.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.4 assists per contest.

Allowing 14.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 35 28 2 10 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.