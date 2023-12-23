Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Trae Young will lead the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) into a home game against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSEX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Desmond Bane
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1228.6
|1000.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|47.3
|38.5
|Fantasy Rank
|25
|7
Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane Insights
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Young averages 28.3 points, 3.0 boards and 11.2 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).
- The Hawks have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 122.8 points per game (third in league) and allowing 122.9 (28th in NBA).
- Atlanta is 13th in the NBA at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.
- The Hawks connect on 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 37.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.7%.
- Atlanta has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.1 per game (15th in NBA) while forcing 14.6 (fifth in league).
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Bane is posting 24.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- The Grizzlies average 106.4 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 112.1 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -155 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.7 points per game.
- Memphis ranks 24th in the league at 42.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 fewer than the 45.6 its opponents average.
- The Grizzlies knock down 13.0 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from deep (27th in the NBA). They are making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14.3 per game while shooting 39.0%.
- Memphis forces 15.0 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 14.2 (24th in NBA action).
Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Desmond Bane
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.7
|-4.3
|Usage Percentage
|32.0%
|30.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.3%
|58.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|4.6%
|7.2%
|Assist Pct
|45.6%
|27.5%
