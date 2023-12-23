When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Troy be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Troy ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 341

Troy's best wins

Against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on December 1, Troy secured its signature win of the season, which was an 83-60 home victory. Aamer Muhammad was the top scorer in the signature win over SIU-Edwardsville, recording 21 points with three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-67 at home over Grambling (No. 324/RPI) on November 24

88-81 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on December 21

Troy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, the Trojans have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Troy faces the 273rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Trojans' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Troy's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Troy's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

