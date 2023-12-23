The Duke Blue Devils and the Troy Trojans meet for the Birmingham Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Offensively, Duke ranks 94th in the FBS with 349.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 47th in total defense (354.6 yards allowed per contest). Troy has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 306.6 total yards per game (15th-best). Offensively, it ranks 35th by racking up 425.8 total yards per game.

Troy vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Troy vs. Duke Key Statistics

Troy Duke 425.8 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (98th) 306.6 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.6 (43rd) 158.8 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.4 (55th) 267 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.3 (112th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (22nd) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 3,327 yards on 246-of-402 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has run for 1,583 yards on 280 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 17 catches, totaling 198 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has compiled 343 yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's 887 receiving yards (68.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 64 receptions on 96 targets with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has collected 734 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Deshon Stoudemire's 56 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 563 yards and one touchdown.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recorded 1,102 yards (91.8 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 142 times for 753 yards (62.8 per game), scoring 12 times.

Jaquez Moore has collected 601 yards on 102 carries, scoring six times.

Jordan Moore's team-leading 794 yards as a receiver have come on 59 receptions (out of 100 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 48 passes for 642 yards (53.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has compiled 25 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 17.1 yards per game.

