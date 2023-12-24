Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly CUSA Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 79-63 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: L 79-73 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: W 73-70 vs Cal Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UTEP
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 78-67 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: Seattle U
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 90-60 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: Fort Valley State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 76-64 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 65-59 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Florida International
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: W 82-74 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
