Best bets are available for when the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

When is Falcons vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Falcons favored and the difference between the two is 6.0 points.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 59.7% chance to win.

The Falcons have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-6).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, Atlanta has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Colts have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.

Indianapolis is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+3)



Indianapolis (+3) The Falcons are 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Colts have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Indianapolis owns an ATS record of 2-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) The two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (43) than this game's total of 44.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under for this game.

The Falcons have hit the over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).

Colts games have hit the over in 10 out of 14 opportunities (71.4%).

Khadarel Hodge Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 20.6 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 13 210.7 14 4.4 3

