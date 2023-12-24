The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game bets on the Falcons' upcoming matchup versus the Colts, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Falcons vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.5 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have led six times, have been losing six times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

The Colts have won the second quarter five times, lost five times, and tied four times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost eight times, and tied four times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.7 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Colts have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Falcons vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been leading after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in eight games (3-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

Through 14 games this season, the Colts have had the lead after the first half eight times and have been behind after the first half six times.

2nd Half

In 14 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), lost six times (0-6), and tied one time (1-0).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

Through 14 games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (3-2 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

