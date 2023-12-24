Falcons vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Colts.
Falcons vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|2.5
|45
|-140
|+115
Falcons vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta has an average total of 39.8 in their outings this year, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Falcons have compiled a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won four of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this year (40%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 2-3 (40%).
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts have played nine games this season that have had more than 45 combined points scored.
- Indianapolis has had an average of 43.2 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Colts are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Colts have been underdogs in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.
- Indianapolis has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Falcons vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|18.4
|26
|19.9
|7
|39.8
|5
|14
|Colts
|24.6
|9
|24.5
|27
|43.2
|9
|14
Falcons vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends
Falcons
- Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In its past three games, Atlanta has hit the over once.
- The Falcons have a -20-point scoring differential on the season (-1.5 per game). The Colts have outscored opponents by just one point (0.1 per game).
Colts
- Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.
- The Colts have hit the over in each of their past three games.
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-20 total points, -1.5 per game), while the Colts have scored just one more point than their opponents (0.1 per game).
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.8
|41
|38.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.4
|21.9
|20.9
|ATS Record
|4-10-0
|2-5-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-9-0
|3-4-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-6
|3-3
|1-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|43.2
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.9
|22.9
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-3-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-4-0
|6-1-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|1-4
|1-2
