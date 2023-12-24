Jonnu Smith has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 220.1 passing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

Smith's stat line this season shows 43 catches for 521 yards and two scores. He puts up 37.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 57 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Colts

Smith vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Smith will play against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts concede 220.1 passing yards per contest.

The Colts' defense ranks sixth in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Watch Falcons vs Colts on Fubo!

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Smith has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has been targeted on 57 of his team's 430 passing attempts this season (13.3% target share).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in league play), averaging 521 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

Smith has made two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.