Should you wager on Kyle Pitts finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts' 78 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 586 yards (41.9 per game) and two scores.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0 Week 12 Saints 2 2 22 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 4 51 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 6 3 57 1 Week 15 @Panthers 4 3 37 0

