Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Chattanooga

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

11-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: L 64-60 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 19-8

10-4 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: L 73-50 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: Coker

Coker Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Samford

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-13

7-5 | 13-13 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: L 69-64 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky

@ Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 15-10

9-4 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: L 72-71 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: Converse

Converse Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Wofford

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-13

7-5 | 11-13 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 85-63 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Mercer

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-9 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: L 81-78 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Furman

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-17

8-6 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: W 67-43 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8. Western Carolina

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-10 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 69-63 vs Queens (NC)

Next Game