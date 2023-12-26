The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his last showing, had 16 points in a 125-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Below, we dig into Bogdanovic's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.8 20.9 Rebounds -- 3.4 3.7 Assists -- 2.7 3.3 PRA -- 23.9 27.9 PR -- 21.2 24.6 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.0



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Bulls

Bogdanovic has taken 14.0 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 13.9% and 13.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 22.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.5 per game.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.7 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Bulls are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have allowed 27.5 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 27th in the league, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 26 4 5 5 0 0 1/23/2023 33 11 1 4 3 0 1 12/21/2022 30 13 4 3 3 0 1 12/11/2022 36 28 7 5 6 1 0

