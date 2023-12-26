Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Colbert County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marion County High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on December 26

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 26

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 26

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 26

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 26

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 26

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkmont High School at Deshler High School