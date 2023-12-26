Marion County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Marion County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.