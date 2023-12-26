On Tuesday, NBA play will include the Chicago Bulls (13-18) hosting Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at United Center, with the matchup beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trae Young vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 1286.1 1107.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.6 35.7 Fantasy Rank 39 7

Buy Vucevic and Young gear on Fanatics!

Trae Young vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young gets the Hawks 28.3 points, 3.1 boards and 11.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks score 122.7 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 122.9 (27th in league) for a -8 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta records 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in league), compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks connect on 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5. They shoot 37.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.5%.

Atlanta wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 13 (14th in league) while its opponents average 14.5.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic is posting 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 10.4 boards per contest.

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 110 points per game to rank 27th in the league while allowing 112.4 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a -75 scoring differential overall.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the NBA at 42.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 44.8 its opponents average.

The Bulls hit 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.2 (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (third in the league) while its opponents average 14.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trae Young vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 0.7 -3.0 Usage Percentage 31.9% 23.3% True Shooting Pct 59.2% 51.2% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 16.9% Assist Pct 45.7% 15.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.