Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Cole Smith to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In three of 33 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
