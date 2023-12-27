Morgan County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Morgan County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksonville High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
