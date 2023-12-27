The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) will visit the Nashville Predators (19-15) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

You can tune in to BSSO and ESPN+ to watch as the Hurricanes and the Predators meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Predators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes Predators 6-5 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 104 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Predators have 106 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 34 16 22 38 39 27 63.6% Roman Josi 34 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 34 13 14 27 13 29 52.7% Gustav Nyquist 34 5 17 22 20 6 45.5% Colton Sissons 34 11 8 19 8 15 51.2%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 108 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 110 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players