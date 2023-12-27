Roman Josi will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes play at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Josi has a goal in seven games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 19 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points six times.

Josi has an assist in 16 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Josi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Josi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 3 27 Points 4 7 Goals 1 20 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.