Blount County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J B Pennington High School at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28

5:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Appalachian High School at Locust Fork High School