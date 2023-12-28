SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the college football postseason action now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we outline how you can see all nine games involving teams from the SEC.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN
|Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN
|Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN
|Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines
|5:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
