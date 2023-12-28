Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Mountain High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School East
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minor High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Home High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia County High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Springs High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
