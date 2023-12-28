Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Madison County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Grissom High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.