Marion County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Marion County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbertville School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brilliant High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meek High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
