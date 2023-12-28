Ravens, 49ers, Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Week 17 of the NFL schedule is upon us. To find out how every team compares to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Ravens
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 33-19 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
2. 49ers
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +220
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 33-19 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
3. Cowboys
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 22-20 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
4. Bills
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 24-22 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
5. Dolphins
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 22-20 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
6. Browns
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 36-22 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
7. Lions
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
8. Rams
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 30-22 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
9. Chiefs
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 20-14 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Bengals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
10. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 30-12 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
11. Eagles
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 33-25 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
12. Vikings
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 30-24 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: NBC
13. Bengals
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 34-11 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
14. Jaguars
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 30-12 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
15. Seahawks
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
16. Saints
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 30-22 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
17. Raiders
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 20-14 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
18. Steelers
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 34-11 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
19. Colts
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 29-10 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
20. Packers
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 33-30 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: NBC
21. Texans
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 36-22 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
22. Broncos
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 26-23 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
23. Bears
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 27-16 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
24. Chargers
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 24-22 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
25. Falcons
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 29-10 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
26. Titans
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
27. Jets
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 30-28 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
28. Patriots
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 26-23 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
29. Cardinals
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 27-16 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
30. Giants
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 33-25 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
31. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 30-28 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
32. Panthers
- Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 33-30 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
