Russell County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Russell County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell County High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
