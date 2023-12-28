Shelby County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Shelby County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Helena High School at Christian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
