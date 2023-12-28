In the contest between the No. 17 SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles on Thursday, December 28 at 11:00 AM, our projection system expects the Mustangs to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-10) Over (47.5) SMU 36, Boston College 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on SMU vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Mustangs have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Mustangs are 7-5-0 this season.

In games this season when favored by 10 points or more, SMU are 6-2 against the spread.

The Mustangs have played 12 games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 10.3 fewer than the average total in this season's SMU contests.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Boston College has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

Out of the Eagles' 12 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total in Boston College games this season is three more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.6 17.4 52.3 12.5 26 14 Boston College 25 29.5 24.9 31 25.2 27.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.