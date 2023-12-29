The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) will play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Alabama A&M vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kaylah Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darian Burgin: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 4.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Leah Mafua: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Bree Stephens: 6.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Jade Upshaw: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Fisher: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Randrea Wright: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

