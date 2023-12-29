Friday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (6-4) versus the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at Yuengling Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of South Florida, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Yuengling Center

Alabama State vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 80, Alabama State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-13.7)

South Florida (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

South Florida is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama State's 7-2-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulls are 3-7-0 and the Hornets are 4-5-0.

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets' -43 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.2 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (296th in college basketball).

Alabama State is 43rd in the nation at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 41.4 its opponents average.

Alabama State connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (242nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 32%.

Alabama State wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 11.2 (125th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

