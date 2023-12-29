Alabama State vs. South Florida December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (4-5) will face the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Hines: 12.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amarr Knox: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jasteven Walker: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 13.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Knox: 8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Alabama State vs. South Florida Stat Comparison
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|172nd
|75.4
|Points Scored
|74.8
|184th
|165th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|277th
|133rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|42.4
|21st
|56th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|24th
|238th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|123rd
|103rd
|14.9
|Assists
|12.7
|234th
|100th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.8
|95th
