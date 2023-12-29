Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 29?
When the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Carrier score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carrier stats and insights
- In one of 31 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|1:39
|Home
|L 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.