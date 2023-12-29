Bullock County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Bullock County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Bullock County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tallassee High School at Bullock County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
