Will Cody Glass score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

Glass has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Glass has no points on the power play.

Glass' shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:24 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

