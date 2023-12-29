Colbert County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 10:55 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
