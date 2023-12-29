Cullman County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dora High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
