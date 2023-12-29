Fayette County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Fayette County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.